GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister lauds MGU for housing scheme

February 22, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has lauded the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) for the successful establishment of the “Snehaveedu” (Home of Love) project that supported 100 impoverished families.

At a function held here on Thursday, the Minister handed over the keys of ten houses to the beneficiaries. Additionally, as many as 215 “Sneharamams” (Gardens of Love), which were made by converting public places previously used for waste dumping, were thrown open to the public.

The Minister also distributed awards to the best performing NSS units under the MGU. CMS College Kottayam received the award for the best unit, with Sacred Heart College Thevara securing the second prize. St. Kuriakose College of Management Kuruppumpadi received the best emerging unit award.

V.N. Vasavan, Minister for Cooperation inaugurated the event. MGU Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar presided over.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.