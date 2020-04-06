Minister lauds actor’s gesture

Actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju has donated the State government-issued special food kit to the needy. Mr. Raju donated the kit via the ‘Donate My Kit’ link on the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) website www. civilsupplieskerala.gov.in.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman visited Mr. Raju at his residence on Monday and lauded his gesture. Given the COVID-19 lockdown scenario, the State government is distributing kits containing 16 commodities through ration shops. However, the financially well-off have the option to forgo their kits to help weaker sections.

How to donate

Mr. Raju said he would be happy if his donation helped the deserving. The kits can be donated by clicking on the aforementioned link, entering the ration card number and the OTP.

Earlier, Mr. Raju had made news with his remarks about visiting the ration shop and the good quality of the ration rice. The actor also urged the public to make use of the special ration arrangements made by the government in view of the lockdown.