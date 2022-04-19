Minister K.N. Balagopal to inaugurate KMSS State conference

The 42th State conference of the Kudumbi Mahila Seva Sanghom (KMSS) will be held here on April 24. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the conference. KMSS State president Leela Gopalan will preside. M. Mukesh, MLA, Mayor Prasanna Earnest, Congress leader and AICC member Bindu Krishna, and Thevally division councillor B. Shylaja will be among those present.