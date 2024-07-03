Minister intervenes to spare Thiruvalla municipality staff over viral reel

Eight employees of the Thiruvalla municipality who had been served show-cause notices for filming a reel video during duty hours have been spared from disciplinary action following an intervention by Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise M.B. Rajesh.

The reel, which went viral on social media, showed these employees playfully acting out lyrics from a popular song in the Mohanlal-starrer Devadoothan. The video captured a jovial atmosphere within the office, with employees passing files to each other in a carefree manner.

Warning in memo

Taking the matter seriously, the Municipal Secretary issued a memo to the group, which included one office attendant and seven clerks. The memo highlighted that filming reels inside the office during working hours was against the decorum expected in government offices and violated service rules. It also stated that such actions could damage the public image of government officials. The memo also warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken if satisfactory explanation was not provided within three days.

‘No punitive action’

However, Mr. Rajesh intervened, assuring that no action would be taken against the officials. In a social media post, the Minister stated that “as part of the preparedness for emergency situations in view of the monsoon, the employees attended the office on a holiday as per the instructions of the District Collector. It is clear that the reel was shot without affecting office operations,” the Minister stated.

“The officials concerned have been instructed not to take any punitive action against the employees for shooting the reel on Sunday, a holiday. The employees of the local self-government bodies who are ready to work even on Sundays in times of need are appreciated,” , he added.

