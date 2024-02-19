Minister inaugurates Youth Meets Haritha Karma Sena programme

February 19, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has lauded the increased involvement of the youth in the State’s waste management efforts as part of the ‘Youth Meets Haritha Karma Sena’ initiative organised by the Suchitwa Mission.

Inaugurating the ‘Youth Meets Haritha Karma Sena’ programme at Kottarakara in Kollam on Sunday, he said the intervention of youth will have a major impact on the ongoing Statewide waste-free campaign. Leveraging youth power is vitally important to ensure the complete success of the ambitious litter-free campaign ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’.

Extolling the services rendered by the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members, the Minister said it is the responsibility of every citizen to cooperate with them when they are on home-call to collect household waste. The ‘Youth Meets Haritha Karma Sena’ programme will see the participation of 100 young representatives and 25 HKS members in each district, with an overall Statewide participation of 1,400 youngsters and 350 HKS volunteers.

