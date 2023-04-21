Minister inaugurates work on coastal road

April 21, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of modern coastal roads in the district as part of a Harbour Engineering department project. He said that the coastal road improvement projects are part of steps to improve basic infrastructure in the coastal regions, which will lead to better connectivity and ease of travel.

The previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had accorded administrative sanction for the construction of 1,792 coastal roads at a total cost of ₹783 crore, out of which 1,551 roads have already been completed. Under the current government, 307 roads were sanctioned at a total cost of ₹162.75 crore, out of which 100 have already been completed, while 104 others are in various stages of completion.

The roads in the district that are being revamped under the project include those in the Chirayinkeezh, Attingal and Varkala constituencies.

