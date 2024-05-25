Minister inaugurates week-long school clean-up ahead of reopening on June 3

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Saturday inaugurated clean-up of schools across the State ahead of school reopening next month.

At a function at the Government Boys High School, Karamana, the Minister said the week-long clean-up activities would be held in all schools. The clean-up of a school would be held with participation of the local people, including students; teachers; people’s representatives; parents; employees; workers; NSS, SPC, and Scouts and Guides volunteers; political party workers; and student, youth, and women’s organisation volunteers.

The intermittent rain, the Minister said, had created difficulties in many areas. However, these had to be overcome to make schools ready to welcome students on June 3.

The Chief Minister, he said, convened a high-level meeting in which it was decided to complete all preparations related to school reopening in a time-bound manner. A meeting of officials of the General Education department officials and heads of various agencies under the department was held to prepare month-long activities. School clean-up was one of the most important activities in preparation for school reopening.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would perform the State-level inauguration of Pravesanotsavam (function to mark start of the school year) at Government Higher Secondary School, Elamakkara, on June 3. Support of the people was important to make the event a success, the Minister said.

Distribution of textbooks and uniforms was under way. The textbooks would reach all students ahead of school reopening, he said.

Mr. Sivankutty added that the General Education department would take up the campaign against drugs and substance abuse on campuses on a large scale. Mayor Arya Rajendran presided.