ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates transit home for women and children

Published - October 28, 2024 08:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Justice department is prioritising the rehabilitation of the marginalised sections of the society, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was inaugurating the first transit home in the State for women and children at Valiyakulam in Alappuzha municipality on Monday.

Ms. Bindu said that steps were being taken to make Kerala the first disabled-friendly State in the country.

The transit home under the department will be used to temporarily house foreign nationals who enter the country illegally or those who remain unlawfully after the expiration of their passport or visa, until the completion of necessary procedures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

H. Salam, MLA presided. .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US