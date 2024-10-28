Minister inaugurates transit home for women and children

The Social Justice department is prioritising the rehabilitation of the marginalised sections of the society, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was inaugurating the first transit home in the State for women and children at Valiyakulam in Alappuzha municipality on Monday.

Ms. Bindu said that steps were being taken to make Kerala the first disabled-friendly State in the country.

The transit home under the department will be used to temporarily house foreign nationals who enter the country illegally or those who remain unlawfully after the expiration of their passport or visa, until the completion of necessary procedures.

H. Salam, MLA presided. .

