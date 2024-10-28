GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inaugurates transit home for women and children

Published - October 28, 2024 08:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Justice department is prioritising the rehabilitation of the marginalised sections of the society, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was inaugurating the first transit home in the State for women and children at Valiyakulam in Alappuzha municipality on Monday.

Ms. Bindu said that steps were being taken to make Kerala the first disabled-friendly State in the country.

The transit home under the department will be used to temporarily house foreign nationals who enter the country illegally or those who remain unlawfully after the expiration of their passport or visa, until the completion of necessary procedures.

H. Salam, MLA presided. .

Published - October 28, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.