Minister inaugurates Supplyco Onam district fairs

Onam fair at Putharikandam Maidan will be on till August 20

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil inaugurated the Supplyco Onam district fairs at a function at Putharikandam Maidan here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a message at the inaugural said the State had been able to ensure that people were not starving during the pandemic.

The government’s COVID package was an example of the government’s efforts to reduce people’s hardship.

During the first phase of COVID-19, the government ensured not only medicines but food also for the people.

Community kitchens and Janakeeya hotels were opened across the State. Even free food was provided to those unable to afford it. Even after the first phase, foodgrain was provided to the people without looking at profit. The government also intervened in the market, through 70 new outlets of Supplyco and renovation of 97 outlets. It also worked with the cooperative sector to regulate prices during festivals, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Anil said Kerala had been able to regulate the prices of essentials more than any other State.

Athijeevanam kits were distributed to ensure no one went hungry. Steps were taken to distribute foodgrain to card-holders without glitches. Special kits for Onam had reached more than 12.72 lakh people.

Steps had been taken to distribute priority cards taken back from the ineligible to those eligible, and deliver ration items directly to tribal settlements.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the function. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated the stalls and made the first sale. The Onam fair at Putharikandam Maidan will be on till August 20.

Household equipment too would be available at the fairs. The prices of some items are as follows – Green gram – ₹74, Urad dal – ₹66, Black gram – ₹43, Tuvar dal – ₹65, Mulagu -₹75, Coriander seeds – ₹79, Sugar – ₹22, Jaya rice – ₹25, Raw rice – ₹23, Matta rice – ₹24. Branded products will be available at discount of 5 to 30 per cent at the retail outlets.

Taluk fairs, Onam markets, Onam mini fairs will function from August 16 to 20 adjacent to the retail outlets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.