ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates STP in Alappuzha General Hospital compound

Published - October 02, 2024 06:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Prasad says the public and existing systems have an obligation to find and provide places to dispose of waste safely

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurating a district-level programme in connection with the Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam campaign and a sewage treatment plant at a function held at General Hospital, Alappuzha, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said that strict legal action should be initiated to prevent dumping of waste on roads and public places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating a district-level programme in connection with the Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam campaign of the State government here on Wednesday, Mr. Prasad said the public and existing systems had an obligation to find and provide places to dispose of waste safely.

The Minister also inaugurated a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) constructed in the compound of General Hospital, Alappuzha. He asked the authorities to take legal action against violators based on the Public Health Act and water conservation rules. Mr. Prasad, however, said that finding places to dispose of septage was turning out to be a daunting task.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that people have a big role in managing waste, the Minister urged them to build things based on needs. The Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam campaign, which aims at attaining garbage-free Kerala, will continue till March 31, 2025.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At ₹3.45 crore

The STP was constructed by the Alappuzha municipality spending ₹3.45 crore sanctioned under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). The plant with a capacity to treat 2.40 lakh litres of wastewater uses the electrocoagulation method. Wastewater from the outpatient block, 400-bed inpatient block, nursing college quarters and so on will be treated at the STP.

Officials said the treated water released from the treatment plant would meet the standards of the Pollution Control Board. An ultra-filtration unit had also been installed to reuse the treated water for toilet flushing.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, District Collector Alex Varghese, Alappuzha district panchayat vice president N.S. Sivaprasad and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US