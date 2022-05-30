Minister inaugurates solar plant at Kasaragod District Co-operative Hospital

Minister for Registration and Co-operation V.N. Vasavan has said that plans will be made in the near future to upgrade the infrastructure of Kasaragod District Cooperative hospital and make it more patient friendly.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a newly installed solar plant at the hospital on Monday. The 120 kW solar plant, by Kochi-based TCM Solar Limited, has been set up at a cost of ₹84 lakh.

The minister assured that the government would take steps to upgrade the hospital to provide bypass and angioplasty services.