ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates seafood export hub at Aroor

August 14, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In the initial phase, 2,500 tonnes of processed seafood will be exported from the centre

The Hindu Bureau

A seafood processing and export centre set up by the Lulu Group at the Industrial Development Area at Aroor began operations on Monday.

It was inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve. Terming it a revolutionary step in seafood export, Mr. Rajeeve said the hub would turn out to be a helping hand for fishers. Lulu Group Chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali said that fishers would be the biggest beneficiaries of the project and it would pave the way for workers to get a better price and create more job opportunities for skilled workers.

The state-of-the-art export centre was established with an investment of ₹150 crore. Apart from processing raw seafood, the facility will produce many value-added products such as squid rings, buttered shrimp, and shrimp salad. The centre will provide direct and indirect employment to more than 800 people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the initial phase, 2,500 tonnes of processed seafood will be exported from the centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US