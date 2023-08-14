HamberMenu
Minister inaugurates seafood export hub at Aroor

In the initial phase, 2,500 tonnes of processed seafood will be exported from the centre

August 14, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A seafood processing and export centre set up by the Lulu Group at the Industrial Development Area at Aroor began operations on Monday.

It was inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve. Terming it a revolutionary step in seafood export, Mr. Rajeeve said the hub would turn out to be a helping hand for fishers. Lulu Group Chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali said that fishers would be the biggest beneficiaries of the project and it would pave the way for workers to get a better price and create more job opportunities for skilled workers.

The state-of-the-art export centre was established with an investment of ₹150 crore. Apart from processing raw seafood, the facility will produce many value-added products such as squid rings, buttered shrimp, and shrimp salad. The centre will provide direct and indirect employment to more than 800 people.

In the initial phase, 2,500 tonnes of processed seafood will be exported from the centre.

