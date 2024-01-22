Minister inaugurates school building in Alappuzha

January 22, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The government is spending ₹5,000 crore for infrastructure development in schools in the State, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was inaugurating the new building of the Government Higher Secondary School, Kalavoor in Alappuzha on Monday.

Mr. Sivankutty said the government was committed to providing quality education to children. “The government has sanctioned ₹2,595 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for constructing buildings for 973 schools in the State. Using the KIIFB funds, the government transformed 45,000-odd classrooms in 4,752 high schools and higher secondary schools into hi-tech classrooms. They are now equipped with advanced gadgets, including interactive videoconferencing systems, high-speed internet and so on. In primary schools, 11,257 hi-tech labs have been established,” he said.

The Minister said that 11,955 laptops, 69,944 projectors, 4,578 DSLR cameras, 4,545 LED television sets, 23,098 screens, 4,720 webcams, 10,0473 USB speakers, and 43,250 mounting kits have been distributed to schools.

The 1,129.18 sq ft two-storey building at the Kalavoor school was constructed at ₹3 crore. The facility houses four higher secondary classrooms and eight high school classrooms. Besides, ‘activity areas’ have been set up in the building.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP, Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, district panchayat member R. Riyas, Aryad block panchayat president K.D. Maheendran, Mannancherry panchayat president T.V. Ajithkumar and others attended the function.