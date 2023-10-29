Minister inaugurates renovated pond

October 29, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Extreme poverty will be eradicated from the State by 2026, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said. He was inaugurating the renovated Valiyakulam (pond) at Vallikunnam in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Mr. Cherian said the government had identified around 64,600 families as extremely poor and they would all be lifted out of poverty. The policies and development initiatives of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government would help put the State on par with developed nations, the Minister said.

The pond was rejuvenated by the Vallikunnam grama panchayat by spending ₹27.45 lakh. M.S. Arun Kumar, MLA, presided.

