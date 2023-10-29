HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inaugurates renovated pond

October 29, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Extreme poverty will be eradicated from the State by 2026, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said. He was inaugurating the renovated Valiyakulam (pond) at Vallikunnam in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Mr. Cherian said the government had identified around 64,600 families as extremely poor and they would all be lifted out of poverty. The policies and development initiatives of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government would help put the State on par with developed nations, the Minister said.

The pond was rejuvenated by the Vallikunnam grama panchayat by spending ₹27.45 lakh. M.S. Arun Kumar, MLA, presided.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.