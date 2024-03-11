Minister inaugurates Padhanotsavam in State’s schools

March 11, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Padhanotsavam a social audit in schools to assess learning outcomes got under way in the State on March 11 (Monday).

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who inaugurated the State-level Padhanotsavam at Government Upper Primary School, Poojappura, here said activities taken up in schools with the support of parents and society strengthened public education.

The Minister visited classrooms that exhibited students’ activities and interacted with the children.

Padhanotsavam is organised for the children to share with their parents and society the knowledge and experience gained in school. The students put into practice what they have learnt through the platform.

Padhanotsavam is held in all schools in the State at the end of the year. It helps society get an idea of the school’s academic environment and performance. It also helps parents understand the academic growth of their children going beyond an exam-based assessment.

Jayaprakash R.K., Director, Council of Educational Research and Training presided over the function. D. Suresh Kumar, district panchayat president was the chief guest. Supriya A.R., Kerala Project Director, Samagra Shiksha spoke.