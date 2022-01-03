Minister inaugurates OP department at MCH

KASARAGOD

03 January 2022 22:06 IST

Ending a long wait, the outpatient department was inaugurated at the Kasaragod Government Medical College at Ukkinadka, on Monday.

Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the outpatient department online. The Minister said that specialty services would be provided at Kasaragod Medical College in a phased manner.

He said the aim was to make the Government Medical College one of the best in the health sector in the Kasaragod district.

Outpatient blocks in general medicine, paediatrics, and neurology were now operational. In the next phase, the OP departments would be set up for ophthalmology, ENT, dental and surgery, the Minister said.

“The aim of the government is to provide the most efficient treatment to the people. To this end, development activities will be implemented in the medical college in stages,” she said.

The 108 Ambulance service would be made available at the Medical College. Earlier, there was a demand for a police station near the medical college. Steps would be taken to ensure police presence, Ms George said.