Minister inaugurates modern waste management plant at Thrissur general hospital 

February 23, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thrissur

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh inaugurated a modern waste water management plant at Thrissur general hospital on Friday.

The Thrissur Corporation’s new plant would strengthen the Nava Kerala model envisaged by the State government. I hope that the Thrissur Corporation would become the first zero-waste Corporation in the State, the Minister said.

The project has been implemented with ₹5 crore under the AMRUT project. The waste water will be treated and reused for gardening and flushing toilets. The plant can treat 3,60,000 litre waste water a day.

Addressing the function, Mayor M.K. Varghese said that the surrounding areas of the plant would be turned into a bio-park.