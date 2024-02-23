GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister inaugurates modern waste management plant at Thrissur general hospital 

February 23, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh visiting the modern waste water management plant at Thrissur general hospital on Friday.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh visiting the modern waste water management plant at Thrissur general hospital on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh inaugurated a modern waste water management plant at Thrissur general hospital on Friday.

The Thrissur Corporation’s new plant would strengthen the Nava Kerala model envisaged by the State government. I hope that the Thrissur Corporation would become the first zero-waste Corporation in the State, the Minister said.

The project has been implemented with ₹5 crore under the AMRUT project. The waste water will be treated and reused for gardening and flushing toilets. The plant can treat 3,60,000 litre waste water a day.

Addressing the function, Mayor M.K. Varghese said that the surrounding areas of the plant would be turned into a bio-park.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.