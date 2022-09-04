Minister inaugurates Kayaking Tourism Centre at Kattampally

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the first Kayaking Tourism Centre developed under the State government at Kattampally in Kannur on Sunday.

Inaugurating the centre online, Mr. Riyas pointed out the huge potential of the region as a tourist destination. He added that more projects are being planned by adding Kattampally and its adjoining areas.

The tourism centre that has been constructed at a cost of ₹1.79 crore, has 30 kayaking units, pedal boats, water taxi, pedal boat for kids, and inflatable boats.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the near future, the tourism centre, implemented by the Tourism Department through the District Tourism Promotion Council, will be upgraded to a kayaking academy. The aim is to prepare a water tourism network that includes Pullupikadavu, Munderikadavu, and Parassinikadavu, and turn Kattampally into a hub for adventure tourism.

A company called Midtown Infra is responsible for the facility’s management.

Other attractions at the centre include a floating walkway, a restaurant, and a floating boat jetty. The centre will operate in a waste-free manner.

During the inauguration, the Minister said that Kerala has achieved a record in the arrival of domestic tourists. He said that the State had attracted 38 lakh domestic tourists during the first half of 2022. Tourism sector has achieved 72.48% growth in the State, he said.

While Ernakulam recorded the highest number of tourists district wise, Malappuram, Wayanad, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Kasaragod have witnessed a record number as well, Mr. Riyas said.

The Minister further said that tourism should be brought closer to the people. That is why local tourism projects are given more consideration. Several such projects are in the pipeline, he said.

K.V. Sumesh, MLA, presided the inauguration. Tourism Deputy Director K.S. Shine, district panchayat president P.P. Divya, Narath grama panchayat president K. Ramesan, Chirakkal panchayat president P. Shruti, District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, and other public representatives were present at the function.