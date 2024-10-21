Minister inaugurates Kasaragod flying squad range forest office complex

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran emphasised the government’s commitment to mitigating human-wildlife conflicts during the online inauguration of the Kasaragod Flying Squad Range Forest Office complex, built under the NABARD project in the Forest Vanasree Complex, on Sunday (October 20).

Minister Saseendran highlighted ongoing efforts to collaborate with farmers in hilly areas to address these conflicts. He announced that various long-term and short-term projects were being implemented Statewide to reduce tensions between humans and wildlife. Notable initiatives include the installation of a 22-km solar hanging fence in cooperation with Karaduka block panchayat and grama panchayats, along with AI cameras set up in Puliparmbil for monitoring elephant movements.

In addition, the minister noted that a 32 km solar hanging fence is currently under construction in the Kanhangad and Thrikaripur constituencies to further mitigate wildlife conflicts. Following reports of a leopard sighting in Muliyar, the forest department has undertaken operations to capture the animal, ensuring public safety.

Mr. Saseendran also announced that the urban forest project in the Pallam mangrove reserve is nearing completion. He mentioned the replacement of 105 hectares of Acacia mangium plantations with eco-friendly fruit trees, alongside ‘Vidyavanam’ and ‘Kutty vanam’ projects.

He said in the fiscal year 2023-24, the department received 504 applications for loss relief, amounting to ₹106 crores, with ₹23.58 lakhs disbursed for 177 applications received until July 2024.

The Flying Squad’s role is to conduct inspections, address complaints, and gather intelligence related to forest protection. The minister urged officers to make full use of the new office building and dormitory facility to enhance operational efficiency.

MLA NA Nellikunnu presided over the event, urging officials to take advantage of the modern facilities to provide improved public service. He described the newly inaugurated building as a significant milestone in Kasaragod’s infrastructure development.

The range office complex, covering a total area of 254.23 sq. m. consists of two stories built with concrete pillars and beams. The ground floor houses the office, while the first floor is designated for dormitory accommodation, alongside a 84.22 sq. m. type 3 quarters.