Minister inaugurates food safety lab in Kannur

KANNUR

26 October 2020 22:38 IST

Facility to benefit people in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Wayanad districts

The Regional Analytical Laboratory of the Food Safety Department has been inaugurated in Kannur.

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, inaugurating the laboratory recently, said that with the commissioning of the lab, the people of the region could avail of its services without having to go all the way to Kozhikode, as was done until now.

People in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Wayanad districts used to rely on the Kozhikode Regional Analytical Lab to test food items, drinking water, milk, and oil. As a solution to this, it was decided to start a new food safety lab in the region, she said.

The lab would start functioning immediately in a rented building as there would be a delay in completing the construction of the lab’s building, she said. Ms. Shailaja said that the lab had been operating on a trial basis since September 23.