Minister inaugurates distribution of food kits for welfare institutions

Published - September 11, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is discharging with seriousness its responsibility of ensuring safe conditions for protection of the elderly, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after performing the State-level inauguration of distribution of food kits for welfare institutions and of Onakkodi at Government Care Home, Pulayanarkotta, here on Wednesday.

Dr. Bindu said the State government’s message to the elderly was that they were not alone and the government was with them. Protection of the elderly was the responsibility of the government and society. Government care homes were doing exemplary work. In connection with Onam, food kits with 13 essential items were being provided to 480 welfare institutions across the State. Each kit is meant for four persons. Nearly 40,000 people would benefit.

The Minister pointed out that the government was providing support to maximum possible welfare institutions. Grant was being given to more than 1,000 institutions. The State government’s Onam kit would help realise the goal of a comfortable Onam, she said, wishing all elderly a happy and prosperous Onam.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar spoke.

