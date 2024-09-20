Minister inaugurates construction of 26 smart village offices in State

Revenue Minister K. Rajan inaugurated the construction of 26 smart village offices across various districts, including Ollur, here on Friday.

He emphasised that all eligible applicants for land conversion of up to 25 cents in 71 regions in the State will have their issues resolved through public hearings led by District Collectors.

Mr. Rajan noted that the government has issued a total of 1,80,877 title deeds in just three years, marking a significant achievement. He said that various initiatives have been introduced to ensure timely and hassle-free public services. For residents who purchased land while Ollur was a village and faced issues after it became a corporation, title deeds will be provided in October.

The Minister also addressed concerns raised by expatriate Malayalis who struggle to pay their land taxes. In connection with the 100-day action plan, an application will be introduced on October 20 to enable expatriates in ten countries to pay their land taxes from abroad.

The Minister also announced that an integrated digital portal called ‘My Land’ will be launched in October, streamlining operations of the Revenue, Registration, and Survey departments.

The event that took place at the designated construction site for the Ollur village office was chaired by MLA P. Balachandran. District Panchayat president V.S. Prince, Deputy Mayor M.L. Rosy, District Collector Arjun Pandian, and others were present.