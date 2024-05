Transport Minister K.B. Ganeshkumar on Saturday inaugurated the first exclusive compressed natural gas (CNG) station of AG&P Pratham at Kottarakara. The station is designed to cater to the growing CNG needs across various vehicle categories, including three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and light commercial vehicles (LCVs). AG&P Pratham is also set to construct an advanced hi-tech LCNG (Liquefied Compressed Natural Gas) plant at Chavara with construction beginning next month.