Minister inaugurates 33-kV substation at Thumboor

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) employees have been working day and night to reinstall power lines damaged during the heavy wind and rain that lashed out in many parts of the State in the last few days, Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty has said. He was speaking after inaugurating a 33-kV substation at Thumboor on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has implemented many development projects in the power sector in the last few years in Thrissur district, including Kunnamkulam 220-kV substation and Mannuthy 110-kV sub station. 64-kV substation at Kodungallur has been upgraded to 110-kV station. Work of 33-kV stations will be completed at Puzhakkal, Thrissur Medical College, Varantharappilly, and Elanad in two years.

New technology of covered conductors have been used for the new station at Thumboor to reduce risk.

More than 25,000 consumers in Thumboor, Kombodinjamakkal, Kaduppassery, Kuzhikkattussery, and Kottanellur will benefit from the Thumboor substation. The project was completed at ₹7.7 crore.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.