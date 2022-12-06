  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Minister holds talks with protesting students

Students at the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Thekkumthala, have been on an indefinite strike alleging caste discrimination by the institute director

December 06, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu on Tuesday held talks with students at the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Thekkumthala, who have been on an indefinite strike alleging caste discrimination by the institute director.

In a press release, the Minister said that the concerns raised by the students would be addressed fairly. “In the discussion attended by the institute director and student representatives, both sides were heard in detail. A team from the Directorate of College Education has been asked to examine the issues raised by the students. The team will complete the process as soon as possible,” she said.

Though the Minister requested the students’ council to end the strike in view of the development, the students turned down the request and decided to continue the protest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.