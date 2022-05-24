Minister holds talks with French Consul General

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu held talks with Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barré on firming up ties in the higher education sector on Tuesday.

Following the meeting that was held at the Ernakulam Guest House, Dr. Bindu said various proposals including one to organise a conclave to finalise agreements were discussed.

The deliberation also delved upon the possibilities of student exchange programmes, twinning programmes, and collaborations in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence between higher education institutions in Kerala and France.