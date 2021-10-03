Minister holds talks with AEOs, DEOs on school reopening in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

03 October 2021 21:32 IST

Final guidelines likely tomorrow

The first phase of meetings convened by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty in connection with school reopening concluded here on Sunday following talks with District Educational Officers (DEOs) and Assistant Educational Officers (AEOs).

The meeting discussed training for teachers and conditions for conducting classes as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

Nearby schools

Steps to teach students in nearby schools if basic infrastructure could not be ensured in their own institutions within a stipulated time was under consideration, a statement here on Sunday said.

The General Education Department is making elaborate arrangements for the reopening. The Minister has over the past few days held a series of meetings with teachers, students, youth, and labour organisations, Mayors and district panchayat presidents, and Education Department officials. The organisations expressed their support for the school reopening.

The final guidelines are expected to be released by the General Education Department on Tuesday.