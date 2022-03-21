Minister hints at auto-taxi fare hike

Antony Raju holds talks with Ramachandran panel members

The decks have been cleared for a hike in auto and taxi charges with Transport Minister Antony Raju holding talks with the Justice Ramachandran Committee set up by the government to study the issue.

Emerging from the meeting, the Minister said there was a general consensus among the participants that the fare hike, as demanded by vehicle owners and transport employees’ unions, was inevitable in the light of the steep increase in fuel price.

The committee, he said, had recommended an increase in the minimum charge for autos from ₹25 to ₹30 and an increase in the per km fare from ₹12 to ₹15. The panel had also recommended retaining the 50% additional charge for trips outside urban limits and night-time trips inside cities and waiting charge of ₹10 for 15 minutes.

For taxi cars with engine capacity below 1500 cc, the committee has proposed an increase in minimum charge from ₹175 to ₹210 and per km fare from ₹15 to ₹18 while for those above 1500 cc, the minimum charge would see a hike from ₹200 to ₹240 and per km rate from ₹17 to ₹20.

The panel has not proposed any change to the current waiting charge of ₹50 per hour subject to a maximum of ₹500.

Mr. Raju said the government would take a call on revising the charges after detailed consultations. Committee chairman M. Ramachandran, Transport Commissioner M.R. Ajithkumar and committee members N. Niyathi and S. Elangovan were present at the meeting.