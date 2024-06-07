Minister hands over Milma ERCMPU aid to Thrissur farmer who lost four cows

The Milma Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) has come to the aid of a farmer who lost four of his cows to electrocution two-and-a-half months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani handed over ₹45,000 to Thomas V.R. at his house in Cherpu, near here, on Friday.

The amount was handed over to Mr. Thomas, who is a member of the Arattupuzha Milk Cooperative Society, under the EMRCPU’s ‘Help To Farmers’ scheme. Mr. Thomas had lost his four cows on March 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Present at the function on Friday were C.C. Mukundan, MLA; Milma ERCMPU Chairman M.T. Jayan; Milma Administrative Council members Bhaskaran Adamkavil, Thara Unnikrishnan, T.N. Sathyan and Shaju Veliyan, besides ERCMPU Managing Director Wilson J. Puravakattu and Cherpu Panchayat President Sujisha Kaliyath.

The 2023-24 Financial Year saw EMRCPU’s unions under Idukki, Kottayam, Thrissur and Ernakulam distributing a total of ₹21 crore under the ‘Help To Farmers’ as well as schemes such as financial grants to cooperative societies and milk price incentives, according to Mr. Jayan.

In another function, Ms. Chinchurani handed over a calf to a girl, who sold her cow – the lone source of earning for her family – to buy a costume for attending the Ottan Thullal competition in school youth festival. Krishnapriya, of Thrissur, won first prize in the festival. Earlier at the venue of price distribution, the Minister had promised her to give a calf.

Fulfilling her promise, the Minister gave the calf to Krishnapriya at a function held at the livestock farm at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University on Friday. Such gestures are meant to encourage youngsters to farming and dairying, she said.

She also gave an animal passport to Krishnapriya. Animal passport is a document recording height, weight, date of birth and vaccination and other details..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.