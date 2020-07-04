Minister hands over keys of house to flood victim

Minister for Co-operation Kadakampally Surendran handed over the keys of the 2000th house under the Co-operation Department's Care Home project to Siddharthan, a tailor from Kumarapuram, on Saturday.
The project was launched to provide houses for those left homeless by the unprecedented floods of 2018. Sidharthan and his wife Kumari Thankam’s house at Padinjattil lane was also destroyed during the floods.
The new house for the family, with two bedrooms, a hall and kitchen, was built by the Thiruvananthapuram Bank Employees’ Co-operative in Anamukham ward.
The keys were handed over at a function organised as part of the ‘Co-operation day celebrations. A total of 2,092 houses are being built as part of the ‘Care Home’ project. Though the area of the houses under the project was fixed at a minimum of 500 square feet, many houses were built in much larger areas, at costs up to ₹10 lakh.
The project witnessed the coming together of co-operative societies at the grassroot level and organisations like the Uralungal Labor Contract Co-operative Society, Co-operative Academy of Professional Education working on a voluntary basis to provide technical guidance for the project.
The Department of Co-operation provided ₹5 lakh for each house, with the local co-operative societies pitching in with their profit shares. Flood resilient designs, with houses on raised pillars, have been used for many of the houses located in flood-prone areas.
Thrissur district has the maximum number of 497 houses completed, while 362 houses were completed in Ernakulam and 212 in Idukki.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath