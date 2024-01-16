Minister hands over five cows to Idukki student farmer

January 16, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani handed over five high-yielding variety of cows to student dairy farmer Mathew Benny at Velliyamattom in Idukki on Tuesday. Mathew had lost 13 cows due to toxin ingestion on January 1.

Ms. Chinchurani and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine had visited the family members soon after and assured them that the government would provide five cows for free.

On Tuesday, the Minister visited the farm and handed over the cows. All the cows belonged to the Holstein Friesian breed and had been insured. The cows were selected from the Kerala Livestock Development Board farm at Mattupetty, near Munnar.

The Minister also handed over cattle feed for a month and the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation allotted financial assistance of ₹45,000 to the family.

“The State government will take steps to implement an insurance scheme for all cattle in the State in collaboration with the Union government. In addition, the Animal Husbandry department is planning to conduct awareness seminars on cattle management,” said Ms. Chinchurani.

“The government provided five pregnant cows that will give birth in three to four months. The cows will provide at least 10 litre of milk a day, which could go up to 20 litre. The government and the department will ensure all support and advice to the young farmer,” she said.

Ms. Chinchurani said the Indian Veterinary Association agreed to provide a milk-vending machine to Mathew. Mathew said he did not expect such an overwhelming support after the death of his cows and was planning to expand the farm.

The cattle farm is owned by Mathew Benny, 15, and his brother George. The cows began to collapse after the family provided tapioca hull to the cows on December 31. Within hours, 13 of the 22 cows died.

