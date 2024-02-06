Minister hails Kudumbashree Mission for diversification

February 06, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh has highlighted the role of the Kudumbashree Mission in empowering women through diversified programmes.

Addressing a gathering organised to mark the culmination of the Back to School women empowerment campaign and the inauguration of the K Lift livelihood scheme here on Tuesday, he said Kudumbasree Mission had left its mark on a variety of programmes aimed at the upliftment of women in society. He recalled the role played by the mission in eliminating extreme poverty.

He said more than 38 lakh women across the State had participated in the Back to School campaign from October 1 to December 31, 2023 earning itself a place in the Asian Book of Records and India Book of Records. Underlining the need to usher in changes in society, the Minister said each Kudumbashree neighbourhood group would be encouraged to take up a livelihood programme under the K- Lift campaign.

Mr.Rajesh said the new ventures like geriatric care units, vegetable kiosks and Cafe Kudumbasree outlets would ensure more income for women and promised governmnent support for the programmes.

The Minister handed over the world record certificates and released the Back to School souvenir on the occasion. He also released the handbook and logo of the K-Lift programme.

Executive Director, Kudumbashree Mission Jaffer Malik presided over the function. Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and principal Secretary, Local Self Government M.G. Rajamanickam were among those present.