Minister G.R. Anil advocates imbibing green consumerism

State CDRC president K. Surendra Mohan gave the keynote speech

September 28, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has stressed on the need to imbibe a culture of green consumerism by promoting the use of eco-friendly products that are less harmful to the environment.

Speaking at the State-level inauguration of the Green Consumer Day observance here on Thursday, he emphasised the need for clean energy and to use plastics sparingly to minimise the harm caused on the environment by anthropogenic activities. He also advocated the need to adhere to the three R’s of waste management – reduce, reuse and recycle.

Mr. Anil pointed out that making greater use of alternative fuels like liquid hydrogen and biofuel in place of the polluting conventional sources of energy is the need of the hour. Crediting the Transport department for adopting steps to utilise green energy for public transportation, the Minister also highlighted the incentives being provided by the State government for the use of electric vehicles such as tax exemption, rebates and subsidies.

Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president K. Surendra Mohan delivered the keynote address. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy vice chairman Prem Kumar, and Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs D. Sajith Babu were among those who spoke on the occasion.

