Minister givesclean chit toJoice George

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has given a clean chit to Joice George, MP, on the issue of land encroachment at Kottakambur village in Vattavada grama panchayat.

Talking to media person at Udumbanchola on Thursday, the Minister said that Mr George did not encroach upon revenue land at Kottakambur and the decision of the Devikulam Subcollector cancelling the ownership right could be reviewed. The ownnership right of 20 acres of land owned by Mr. George and his family was cancelled after a final notice was issued by the Subcollector on November 7.

Mr. George had said that he owned only four acres of land given by his father and he did not purchase any land at Kottakambur.

It was alleged that Paliyath George, his father, owned the land using the power of attorney in the name of Tamil residents and it was the land actually distributed to the landless tribes people.

An inquiry was ordered by the District Collector during the tenure of the last UDF government.