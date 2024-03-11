GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister gives away dairy awards

March 11, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani presents the award for the best dairy cooperative society of the region to Uchakkada Ksheera Ulpadaka Cooperative Society (KUCS) in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. 

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani gave away the awards for the best dairy cooperative societies and dairy farmers, instituted by the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma, here on Monday.

She also inaugurated the insurance scheme for cattle on the occasion.

The awards are instituted to motivate the dairy cooperatives and farmers to adopt the best practices on the lines of the highly successful Anand model of dairy development created by Amul.

Antony Raju, MLA, presided over the function. TRCMPU Chairman Mani Viswanath welcomed the gathering.

D. Sureshkumar, President, District Panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram; P. Muraly, MD, TRCMPU and Director Board members were present.

TRCMPU’s award for the best dairy cooperative society of the region went to Ksheera Ulpadaka Cooperative Society (KUCS) in Uchakkada in Thiruvananthapuram. Winners in other districts were Kottara KUCS (Kollam); Vallikunnam KUCS (Alappuzha) and Vechoochira KUCS (Pathanamthitta).

Saju J.S. from Uchakada KUCS in Thiruvananthapuram was adjudged the best dairy farmer while Valsala, Vallikunnam KUCS, Alappuzha, won the best dairy farmer award in the women category.

Reetha Vijayan from Kalliyoor won the award for the best young dairy farmer and Kottakkakom KUCS, Thiruvananthapuram, was honoured for supplying milk with highest compositional quality.

