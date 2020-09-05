Minister files defamation notice against MLA

Thrissur

Seeks compensation of ₹I crore

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen has sent legal notice to Anil Akkara, MLA, alleging that the latter had defamed him in the LIFE Mission controversy.

The minister sought a compensation of ₹I crore from the MLA. Notices have also been sent to a leading newspaper and television channel.

The MLA had alleged that the Minister had received kickbacks in the LIFE Mission apartment project at Wadakkanchery, which is being constructed by Red Crescent, UAE.

“I have been involved in clean politics since my student days. The allegations made by the MLA were meant to tarnish my image,” the Minister said in the notice.