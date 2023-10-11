Minister fetes creators of installation on plastic menace

October 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh on Wednesday felicitated a team of 12 imaginative young minds who had shaped 20,000 plastic bottles into a snake-like installation to convey the message of the grave threat to the earth posed by unrestricted use of plastic.

The installation, displayed at the Kanakakunnu in the city during the Onam Week celebrations on behalf of the Suchitwa Mission, was a big hit, earning huge public applause for the effective way it communicated the message of serious environmental threat arising from the use of plastic articles and throwing them around callously.

The Minister gave away the certificates to the artists—Mithun J., Sumesh B.S., Balasundaram P., Hashir C.P., Arun P.V., Aswathy S., Arya M.R., Eswar D., Mahesh B. Nair, Athul K.P., Kruthika N., and Jinu Stanly at his chamber in the presence of officials of Suchitwa Mission.

He felicitated the artists and the Suchitwa Mission team for coming up with the novel idea of effectively putting across a vital message through the medium of an installation.

The installation depicted a 90-foot-long snake with a flared ‘hood’ eager to swallow a sphere that represented the globe. It was created by a 12-member team comprising the present and former students of the College of Fine Arts, Kerala, out of used plastic bottles collected from public places like railway stations. It symbolically depicts the earth and humanity facing grim consequences from uncontrolled use of plastic.

The idea behind the installation was conceived by Suchitwa Mission Campaign Coordinator Ravikrishnan P.K. and former executive director Balabhaskaran K.T. while Anil Kumar N.V. of Suchitwa Mission managed the procurement of plastic bottles. Also, a ground-level team, headed by Ravi Krishnan and Jinu Stanly, ensured support to the artists.