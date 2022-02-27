Minister felicitates Satchidanandan

Poet says he will make Sahitya Akademi activities more vibrant

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu honouring Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s new president K. Satchidanandan at his house at Vadukkara in Thrissur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu called on poet and literary critic K. Satchidanandan, who has been appointed president of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, at his house at Vadukkara on Sunday.

She felicitated him by draping him a ‘ponnada’ (golden shawl).

The writer said he had received an invitation to become the akademi president when M.A. Baby was the Culture Minister. “I will try to make the akademi activities more vibrant,” he said.

The poet, who has received many awards, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, had earlier held the position of the secretary of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi.

Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangam (PuKaSa) State general secretary and writer Asokan Cheruvil is the new vice-president and poet and cultural activist C.P. Aboobecker the secretary.

Sangeetha Nataka Akademi

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi too is slated to get a new Chairperson following the demise of incumbent KPAC Lalitha.