Minister distributes title deeds at Thodupuzha

1,064 title deeds ready for distribution among beneficiaries

Revenue Minister E.Chandrasekharan has said that the government was trying to realise the dreams of those at the grassroots through the distribution of title deeds.

Inaugurating a ‘pattyamela’ at Thodupuzha on Monday, the Minister said that over 28,000 title deeds had already been distributed in the district. As many as 20,000 more people will also get the title deeds.

Those living in the district since 1977 are being given the title deeds.

He said that those who were not included in the joint verification of the Forest and Revenue Departments would also be given title deeds. The condition-free title deeds would help in availing bank loans. He said that 2,000 title deeds in Vazhathoppe grama panchayat will be distributed in October. The District Collector was entrusted with increasing the number of surveyors to speed up works related to title deed distribution.

As many as 1,064 title deeds were ready for distribution on Monday. The Minister gave away 20 title deeds at the function.