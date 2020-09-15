Minister distributes title deeds at Thodupuzha

Revenue Minister E.Chandrasekharan has said that the government was trying to realise the dreams of those at the grassroots through the distribution of title deeds.
Inaugurating a ‘pattyamela’ at Thodupuzha on Monday, the Minister said that over 28,000 title deeds had already been distributed in the district. As many as 20,000 more people will also get the title deeds.
Those living in the district since 1977 are being given the title deeds.
He said that those who were not included in the joint verification of the Forest and Revenue Departments would also be given title deeds. The condition-free title deeds would help in availing bank loans. He said that 2,000 title deeds in Vazhathoppe grama panchayat will be distributed in October. The District Collector was entrusted with increasing the number of surveyors to speed up works related to title deed distribution.
As many as 1,064 title deeds were ready for distribution on Monday. The Minister gave away 20 title deeds at the function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath