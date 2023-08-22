Minister distributes Onapudava to senior citizens

August 22, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State government could distribute welfare pensions before Onam due to its resolve to celebrate a grand festival, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said here on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating the Kollam Corporation’s Vayojana Club and honouring the elderly at C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall. “The State government is trying to ensure a joyous Onam by implementing multiple activities and development works in all sectors. Vayojana Clubs will help to keep the elderly cheerful. Life expectancy in Kerala is higher than other States,” said Mr. Balagopal.

A project included in the 2023-24 annual plan of the Corporation, ‘Onapudava’ was handed over to the senior citizens above the age of 80 years belonging to BPL category at the event. A total of 1,420 women and 556 men were given new clothes from Kerala Handoom Society spending ₹20 lakh.

The Corporation has earmarked ₹3 crore for hearing aids, assistive devices, nutrition kits, cots, nutrition kits for cancer patients, and day home. Mayor Prasanna Earnst presided over the function while Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, standing committee heads, councillors, and political party representatives, were present on the occasion.

