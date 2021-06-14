Minister distributes mobile phones to students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 June 2021 19:11 IST

Schools urged to form panels to help students procure study materials including mobile phones

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has urged schools to form committees at the earliest to help students procure study materials including mobile phones under the public education rejuvenation mission.

The Minister distributed mobile phones to students for their online classes at the Government LP School, Mettukada, and the Government HSS, Kamaleswaram, on Monday.

Ward councillors and school head teachers should take the initiative to form the committee, the Minister said. The panels should include PTA members, volunteers, Kudumbashree workers and representatives of political parties.

The committees should be formed at the earliest, Mr. Sivankutty said. Mobile phones were collected for the students of Government LP School, Mettukada, and the Government HSS, Kamaleswaram, by the committees, he pointed out. Efforts are on to supply digital equipment and network coverage to students who lack them.

Tribal settlements have been taken up in the first phase. Deputy Directors of Education have been directed to submit reports on the progress made in tribal colonies to the Director of General Education, by June 20, Mr. Sivankutty said.