Minister directs stern action against fleecing of pilgrims

Minister directs to fix & display prices of food items for Sabarimala pilgrims, initiate action against fleecing and ensure quality food at affordable prices.

October 28, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting convened by the Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil in connection with the upcoming annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala here on Saturday decided to initiate strict action against the fleecing of pilgrims at Pampa and Sannidhanam during the season.

Addressing the meeting, attended by officials from Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts, the Minister also directed to fix and display the price of each food item for Sabarimala pilgrims in hotels and restaurants. According to him, the associations of hotels and restaurants have demanded a slight hike in the retail prices of some items. A decision in this regard will be taken on October 30.

As per the direction, the price list must be displayed in five languages, along with the names and phone numbers of Food Safety, Legal Metrology and Food and Public Distribution department officials in charge. This will enable the pilgrims to report their complaints directly to these officials.

The Minister also called for interventions by the departments concerned to ensure that quality food items are available to the pilgrims at affordable prices. Steps will be taken to prevent jacking up of prices while the Food Safety, Legal Metrology and Food and Public Distribution departments will conduct regular inspections to prevent the sale of stale food items.

The Minister also instructed officials to make sure that the entire pilgrimage season goes through smoothly.

Legal Metrology Controller V.K. Abdul Khader, Pathanamthitta Sub-Collector Safna Nasiruddin, Additional District Magistrates G. Nirmal Kumar (Kottayam), Shaiju P. Jacob (Idukki), District supply officers Smitha George, V.P. Leelakrishnan were among those who attended the meeting

