Minister directs completion of controversial road survey

Despite the controversy surrounding the project, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has directed authorities to complete the ongoing survey for widening the Ezhamkulam-Kaipattur Road by July 1.

This decision was made during a meeting convened at the request of Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar recently. The meeting also decided to send a KRFB team, including its Chief Engineer, to the site to assess the issues.

The project landed in a major controversy following allegations of encroachment on puramboke land near the Kodumon stadium by George Joseph, husband of CPI(M) leader and Health Minister Veena George. Congress workers claim that the drainage is being constructed unscientifically by leaving out the puramboke land on the roadside and argue that the drainage alignment was altered to protect a building owned by Mr. Joseph.

Mr. Joseph and the CPI(M) have dismissed these allegations, while Health Minister Veena George has warned of legal action against those defaming her. The controversy escalated when Mr. Joseph, in an attempt to explain his side, attempted to measure a nearby property where a Congress party office is located, leading to a slightly violent turn.

The Ezhamkulam-Kaipattur road is being developed into a 12-meter-wide stretch with ₹43 crore sanctioned through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

