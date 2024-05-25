ADVERTISEMENT

Minister directs agencies to streamline traffic flow on NH 544

Updated - May 25, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Having inspected signal junctions in the Thrissur-Aluva National Highway 544 corridor on Friday to streamline traffic flow, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar would shortly visit such junctions on the Aluva-Aroor NH stretch, where traffic snarls are even more acute, informed sources said.

He had also inspected the congested Angamaly-Kalady stretch on Friday. Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works department (PWD), National Transportation Planning and Research Centre, Motor Vehicles department, police, and the Revenue department were present.

At the accident-prone Karayamparambu Junction, Mr. Ganesh Kumar directed NHAI officials to relocate electric posts away from the junction to increase the width of the carriageway. It was also decided to clamp down on illegal parking on service roads and to curb direct entry of vehicles from the service road to the signal junction and to ready a U-turn for them to cross the junction.

The NHAI was further directed to resurface damaged parts of the highway at TB Junction since two-wheeler accidents were common there. Similarly, vehicles along the national highway would be allotted more green signal time to cross the junction.

At Airport Signal Junction, vehicles turning towards the international airport would be given more green signal time to cross the junction. PWD officials have been instructed to erect barricades to streamline vehicle flow at the Kalady Signal Junction. They were also directed to repair potholes near the Kalady bridge, while officials of the Local Self-Government department were told to clear encroachments. It was also decided to issue e-challans to vehicles that violated parking norms and to deploy five policemen at the junction.

Another decision was to stop the signal system at the Aluva Bypass Junction and to redirect vehicles to Aluva town through the underpass. The Minister also directed NHAI officials to tar-coat the service road at the free-left turn towards North Paravur.

The decisions were taken in consultation with MLAs from the respective areas.

