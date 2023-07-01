Minister condemns attempts to demean higher education sector 

July 01, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thrissur

There has been repeated attempts to demean the higher education sector in the State, which has country’s best universities that provide quality education, Minister for Higher Studies R. Bindu has said.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, she said trusted agencies from outside the State were reviewing the merit of the universities and colleges. But spreading baseless allegations was to demean the State and its education sector, she alleged. There had been political attack against the higher education sector, she added.

“Of the best institutions in the country, 21 are from Kerala. Kerala University accredited with A ++ by the NAAC. Timely upgrading has been done in the higher education sector by adding modern laboratories, academic complexes and libraries,” she added.