Minister chimes Back-to-School bell as Kudumbashree women rush to classes

October 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh launched the Kudumbashree’s ambitious campaign titled “Back to School” at K.B. Menon Memorial Higher Secondary School at Thrithala on Sunday.

The campaign, being held in association with the General Education department, will bring 46 lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood group members back to classrooms on holidays until December 10.

The Kudumbashree has launched the campaign with the objective of strengthening its three-tier structure and equip the Kudumbashree women to take up novel ventures in tune with the changing times. The women will attend schools under each community development society (CDS) of the Kudumbashree. About 2,000 schools in the State will be used for the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh described Kudumbashree as a movement that could empower women socially, economically, and politically. “We could never have expected such a huge number of women in any public programme 25 years ago. Kudumbashree has brought about a sea-change in women’s lives,” he said.

The Kudumbashree movement, begun as a means to alleviate poverty, has transformed Kerala into a State with the lowest rate of poverty in the country in 25 years. “The movement is now aiming to increase the income of women. There will soon be a lot of changes in the content and character of Kudumbashree. It is set to fly sky-high. Campaigns like these will generate the knowledge and energy needed for soaring,” said Mr. Rajesh.

The Minister said that Cooperative, Library and Kudumbashree movements played a pivotal role in giving the State the number one position in enhanced life style, socio-economic indexes as well as human resource development.

The Minister congratulated and complimented the women for their enthusiasm to attend school on holidays. “The curriculum has been prepared clearly with an eye on improving the Kudumbashree activities. It will include better accounting and entrepreneurial orientation,” he said.

Excitement and cheer were evident on the large gathering of women who went to classes as the Minister chimed the conventional school bell using a metal rod.

Thrithala grama panchayat president P.K. Jaya administered a sanitation pledge at the function. District panchayat president K. Binumol presided over the function. District Collector S. Chitra was the chief guest.

Kudumbashree State Mission executive director Jafar Malik, local self government officials, government officials and local political leaders attended the function.

