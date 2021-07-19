Minister calls up COVID-19 patient’s kin, gives updates

Employees of Government Medical College Hospital here cleaned the out-patient block of the institution in just one day on Sunday.

Nearly 70 employees skipped their off to participate in the clean-up mission.

Besides the three-storey building, wheelchairs, trolley, and chairs were washed and cleaned.

Minister for Health Veena George who heard about the staff initiative reached the hospital and praised them.

Hospitals had been directed to strengthen cleaning operations in the wake of a rise in Zika virus and other communicable diseases.

However, the staff had joined hands to carry out the cleaning operations, Ms. George said.

She also participated in ‘Veettilekku Vilikkam’ programme started by the hospital to pass on information of patients under COVID-19 treatment to their relatives.

She visited the hospital COVID-19 information centre and spoke over the phone to the brother of a patient from Vakkom who was under intensive care.

Relieved

He was relieved when the Minister told him directly his brother’s health was improving, his oxygen levels had improved, and he was eating food. The information centre is functioning in the out-patient block itself.

Patients can speak to their relatives too under the initiative on the Minister’s directions.